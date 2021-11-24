Who’s open on Thanksgiving in West Seattle? Here’s where to find our lists of restaurants/bars, coffee shops, grocery stores

(Image by Jerry Simmons)

As usual, we’ve made lists of who’s open on Thanksgiving Day in West Seattle in case you’re looking for a latte, a cocktail, a meal cooked by somebody else – or if you forgot something and have to make a run to the supermarket. Here’s where to find our lists:

-Restaurants/bars open Thanksgiving – here

-Coffee shops open Thanksgiving – here

-Grocery stores open Thanksgiving – in our Holiday Guide

We gathered the information by phone, online, in person (and thanks SO much to the businesses that sent us their plans), but some never answered on repeat tries, so we might be missing a venue or two that plans to open on the holiday – if so, please send (westseattleblog@gmail.com) or text (206-293-6302) us the info so we can add – thanks!