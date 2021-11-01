What’s up for your West Seattle Monday

(Photo by James Riley)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS: Visit the South Park Library website for an online video by Amaranta Sandys showing how to make a craft for Day of the Dead; you can also go to the library in person for a free kit while supplies last. The branch is open 1 pm-8 pm today at 8604 8th Ave. S.

SKELETON THEATRE: One more night to see this year’s live animatronic show, 6 pm-9 pm at 36th/Hanford, or watch it online at skeletontheatre.com.

TRIVIA X 3: Three locations for Monday night trivia – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

LAST DAY TO APPLY: Interested in being on the Community Advisory Group for West Seattle (and Ballard) light rail? 5 pm today is the (extended) deadline to apply – our previous story explains how.