1:25 PM: Southern Resident Killer Whales are visible off West Seattle right now, report Kersti Muul and The Whale Trail‘s Donna Sandstrom – both say they’re from K Pod, The orcas were visible from Constellation Park south of Alki Point, headed southbound. It’s been raining lightly so visibility is not great. Let us know if you see them!

2:09 PM: From south of the ferry dock, Susan Lantz-Dey reports seeing aa lone male across the water by Manchester.