WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 9 events ahead

(Another view of Tuesday’s rainbow, tweeted by @missmisti)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox, here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

DINE OUT FOR ROXHILL ELEMENTARY: 10:30 am-10 pm, MOD Pizza‘s Westwood Village location is donating part of the proceeds to Friends of Roxhill Elementary – but you have to mention them or use a specific ordering code, which is in our calendar listing.

LEARN ABOUT MEDICARE: Presentation at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 11 am – details (and info about consultations tomorrow) are here.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE MEETING: The Community Task Force gets its monthly briefing at noon, online. The agenda and link for watching live are both in our preview.

HIGH POINT STAY HEALTHY STREET: Got feedback on what should happen next? West Seattle YMCA (36th/Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor) has a hiring fair 4:30-7:30 pm – lots of opportunities – details here.

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET HEARING: Anything to say about the budget before it gets finalized later this month? 5:30 pm online hearing is all about feedback. The agenda explains how to sign up starting at 3:30 this afternoon.

ALKI STAY HEALTHY/KEEP MOVING STREET: An SDOT update on the Alki Point Keep Moving/Stay Healthy Street’s future is part of the agenda for tonight’s citywide Pedestrian Advisory Board meeting (which also includes the viewing link), 6 pm online.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Tonight’s online meeting of our area’s largest political organization starts with a 6:30 pm discussion of climate policy; the membership meeting officially starts at 7:15 pm and includes a mini-town hall with 34th District state legislators. Our calendar listing includes the link for registering to watch/participate.

BRENT AMAKER AND THE RODEO: Local band’s “surprise show” starts at 10 pm, after 7-10 karaoke, at Yen Wor Village (2300 California SW), as previewed here.

MORE: There’s even more in our calendar – and if you have something for it, email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!