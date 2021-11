Thanks for the photos of tonight’s splashy sunset! Above, that’s from Jan Pendergrass along Alki; below, from Kanit Cottrell in Gatewood.

This ended a dry day – and tomorrow promises to be another one. (With the rain total for the month close to twice the usual 4 inches, we can afford it.) Might be slightly frosty in the morning, so be careful if you have to head out early.