WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 5 events to know about for the rest of today/tonight

(Wind-fueled waves on Beach Drive this morning – thanks to Karen for the photo)

Major community events are scheduled for today/tonight, so while we’re continuing to update weather-related news here, we don’t want to miss the chance to preview what’s ahead:

FAUNTLEROY FERRY TERMINAL PROJECT: The Technical Advisory Group meets at 1 pm, following the two other advisory groups’ meetings last week (WSB coverage here). This is an online meeting and the public is welcome to watch/listen – find the registration link by scrolling down this page.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: This group finally has a new day and time – second Tuesdays at 6 pm, still online. Public welcome to hear updates and ask questions/provide comments about West Seattle’s only city-sanctioned tiny-house encampment. Info for participating/watching/listening is in our calendar listing.

WESTSIDE SCHOOL INFORMATION NIGHT: If you’re interested in preschool through 4th grade at Westside School (WSB sponsor), tonight’s information night – online – is for you. Registration info is here.

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL: As previewed here, this group is having a hybrid meeting – 7 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), but you’re also welcome to participate by video/phone – that info is in our calendar listing.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm board meeting, online. Community members welcome. Here’s the agenda; register to attend by going here.