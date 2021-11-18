WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Design Review x 2, Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition celebration, YMCA job fair, more

(Wednesday ‘sunbow,’ photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox, here are highlights of what’s ahead today/tonight:

EAT PIZZA, HELP FAIRMOUNT PARK ELEMENTARY: For a second day, you can dine at MOD Pizza in The Junction, 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW, 10:30 am-10 pm, and if you mention the Fairmount Park Elementary PTA or use the code that’s in our calendar listing, they get part of the proceeds.

WARM CLOTHING DRIVE: Today through Sunday, noon-3 pm each day, Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) invites you to donate warm clothing to help the families at Mary’s Place.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: Want to hear directly from Gov. Inslee on pandemic progress? His next media briefing is at 2:30 pm – the livestream will be here.

WEST SEATTLE YMCA JOBS: 4:30 pm-7:30 pm today, visit the West Seattle YMCA (36th & Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor) and find out about job opportunities, as explained here.

DESIGN REVIEW X 2: The Southwest Design Review Board looks at two mixed-use projects tonight – at 5 pm, 4440 Fauntleroy Way SW, the second of the two Sweeney Blocks projects in The Triangle – preview the design packet here, and get meeting-participation information here. At 7 pm, the board considers 4448 California SW – preview the design packet here, and get meeting-participation information here – both sessions include public-comment periods.

HOW TO BE A CLIMATE ACTIVIST: That’s the featured topic at tonight’s West Seattle Democratic Women meeting, online at 6 pm. More details are in our calendar listing, where you’ll also see how to register to attend.

LIVE MUSIC: Blues Night at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6-9 pm.

DUWAMISH RIVER CLEANUP COALITION ANNIVERSARY: Celebrate the DRCC’s 20th anniversary at this virtual event, 6:30 pm online – go here to register.

(added) ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: The ACC just sent word they ARE meeting tonight, in-person and online, 7 pm:

Alki United Church of Christ

6115 SW Hinds St Agenda: New Activity Report to Seattle Police Department

Report from Seattle Parks, to include closing time discussion

Pier 1/2 (HARBOR 2000) Department of Neighborhoods Fund transfer to the Stone Cottage permanent location project.

Election 2022 Officers Alki UCC church has asked us to follow their protocol, which is probably familiar to you from entering other venues. The main guidelines are: Face masks are a requirement for everyone attending.

There will be a health check form to complete when entering the building.

Chairs will be distant.

After the meeting begins, the front doors will be locked, with a number listed to text for entry. Join Zoom Meeting

https://washington.zoom.us/j/99516156974?pwd=dUt6eFVqWUt4aTFNNEJRUFBKWkNEUT09 Meeting ID: 995 1615 6974

Passcode: 638862

206-337-9723

