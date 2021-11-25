West Seattle Thanksgiving Day 2021 info: Coffee, grocery stores, restaurants, bars, free community dinners, more…

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Happy Thanksgiving! And thank you for another year of community collaboration so we can continue publishish West Seattle news/info 24/7/365 – like this:

COFFEE SHOPS OPEN TODAY: Our list includes 17 West Seattle coffee shops open for at least part of today – see them here. (Others? Please text us – 206-293-6302!)

GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: This list is in the Thanksgiving section atop our West Seattle Holiday Guide.

RESTAURANTS/BARS OPEN TODAY AND/OR TONIGHT: 13 on the list this year – see it here.

PRE-TURKEY EXERCISE : Three options this morning, indoor and outdoor, also in the Thanksgiving section atop the Holiday Guide.

WHERE TO FIND A FREE COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: Three options this year, everyone welcome:

*The Hall at Fauntleroy is offering takeaway dinners, 11 am-2 pm, follow the link for info if you haven’t already RSVP’d. (9131 California SW)

*West Seattle Eagles sitdown dinner, 2 pm-5 pm (4426 California SW)

*Admiral Pub, free Thanksgiving dinner starting at 7 pm – $5 donation requested if you can. (2306 California SW)

WANT TO HELP? You can donate socks and blankets at The Hall at Fauntleroy, 9:30 am-noon, same address as above (south end of the historic schoolhouse).

WHAT TO DO AFTER (OR BEFORE) DINNER: The Admiral Theater is open this afternoon/evening – see the movies and showtimes here (2343 California SW).

THANKSGIVING TRANSPORTATION NOTES:

*Metro is on the Sunday schedule

*No Water Taxi service

*Sound Transit light rail and buses, Sunday schedules

*Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on the Sunday schedule

*No charge for parking today on city streets in neighborhoods with pay stations

*Traffic cameras: West Seattle-relevant ones here; citywide views are available via this SDOT map

OTHER INFO:

*No trash/recycling/etc. pickup today – Thursday pickups will happen Friday; Friday pickups on Saturday

*Seattle Parks‘ holiday closure list

*No Seattle Public Library services today

Seasonal info for today and beyond is in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. We hope you enjoy your Thanksgiving! (And if you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we are thankful for your tips all year long!)