WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 11 notes

(Saturday morning rainbow at Alki – photo sent by Yma)

We’re back on Pacific Standard Time – make sure you’ve got everything synched! Here’s what’s ahead today/tonight:

CHURCHES: Most are still streaming, along with offering in-person services. Here are this week’s links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Still lots of fresh produce even in mid-autumn. Shop 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

TOYS FOR TOTS: During the market, you can drop off new unwrapped toys at the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle booth (west side, near the north end).

CONCERT CANCELED: The Kindie West concert by The Not-Its was canceled.

FAUNTLEROY FINE ART & HOLIDAY GIFT SHOW: 11 am-2 pm, it’s your last chance this year to shop the work of more than a dozen local artists. Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW).

ADMIRAL CHURCH SHELTER MEETING #2: Noon at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), the second info meeting about the church’s new partnership with Operation Nightwatch to shelter up to 10 men nightly in the sanctuary. Guest: Operation Nightwatch’s director.

SUNDAT RUN CLUB: Meet at noon at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW).

PK DWYER: Roots music at C&P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm, no cover.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

