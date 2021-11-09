WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: Brent Amaker and The Rodeo ‘surprise show’ Wednesday, pre-tour

(Photo courtesy Brent Amaker)

More local music news: Last time West Seattle musician Brent Amaker and his band The Rodeo played on the peninsula was their headline gig in 2017 for Summer Fest in The Junction. Tomorrow (Wednesday) night, they’re playing a “surprise” hometown show, before heading out on a West Coast tour opening for Grammy winners The Mavericks. Amaker’s announcement notes, “All of the 1,200-seat-theater shows are sold out. The first of the dates will happen this coming Sunday at the legendary Fillmore Theatre in San Francisco.” But first, a kickoff at Yen Wor Village in Admiral (2300 California SW): “The event is free (with a suggested donation) and open to the public. Karaoke will be hosted by Loretta from 7-10 PM followed by a performance by Brent Amaker and The Rodeo.” Note that the event “is 21 + and proof of vaccination will be required.” Here’s their latest video;

If you miss tomorrow night’s Yen Wor show, you can catch their Holiday Show at Neumos on Capitol Hill December 17th, along with local faves The Dusty 45s.

…