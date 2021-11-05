WEST SEATTLE LOW BRIDGE: After repairs today, possible extended marine opening tonight

The problem that closed the West Seattle low bridge to vehicle traffic for hours on Wednesday, and hindered marine traffic for longer, is fixed, according to SDOT. But they put out an alert to let you know that might result in a “longer than usual’ marine opening tonight:

Earlier this week, a part broke inside the low bridge, preventing us from swinging the bridge open fully so large boats could pass through on the Duwamish Waterway below. Our bridge repair team has been working diligently to get the bridge operating again so important shipments can make it to their destinations.

Today, we are able to complete the repair of the problem part and we expect the bridge to be working properly again late tonight. If our plan works and the bridge swings open fully, then we may keep it open for longer than usual to clear the large boats that have been waiting upriver.

People planning on driving, walking, and biking over the bridge tonight when it’s open to marine traffic can detour to the 1st Ave S Bridge. And remember that you can see what’s happening on the low bridge and surrounding streets by checking SDOT’s Travelers Map and clicking the camera icons nearest the bridge.

Throughout this process, we’ve been in regular contact with the U.S. Coast Guard, Port of Seattle, and the shippers and maritime businesses located upriver of the bridge. We thank them for their collaboration, support, and patience while we worked to get everyone moving again.