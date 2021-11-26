WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Fundraising tree lot at Holy Rosary opens, with a donation deal this year

West Seattle’s only charity-fundraising Christmas-tree lot is open for the season. Holy Rosary School is selling trees again this year just north of the school.

Many options – you can shop in person or online, pick it up at the lot or have it delivered for an extra fee. They have 2′ to 10′ Noble, Douglas, and Fraser firs.

If you bring five non-perishable food items for the West Seattle Food Bank, you get $5 off the tree price.

They’re also selling wreaths, as well as poinsettias from nearby Seattle Lutheran High SchoolPar.

The lot at 41st/Dakota is open 4-9 pm weekdays, 9 am-9 pm weekends, through the weekend before Christmas. Part of the proceeds go to the WSFB and to Hickman House.

All West Seattle tree sellers are listed in our Holiday Guide – if we’re missing something, please let us know!