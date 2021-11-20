WEST SEATTLE HISTORY: Log House Museum’s Thanksgiving-weekend closure, and a change after that

(Photo courtesy Southwest Seattle Historical Society)

If you want to just stop by the Log House Museum unannounced during its operating hours, tomorrow is your last chance for a while. Here’s the announcement from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society:

The Log House Museum will be CLOSED November 26th, 27th, and 28th for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will be reopening Friday, December 3rd by appointment only for the month of December.

Appointments to visit the Log House Museum are available from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM Friday-Sunday starting December 3rd, 2021. To make an appointment please email museum@loghousemusem.org by Wednesday of the weekend you would like to visit with:

-Your name

-The date of your appointment

-Your time of arrival

-The number of guests in your party

You will receive an appointment confirmation within 24 hours of your request.

Please note: SWSHS requires proof of vaccination (or a negative test within 72 hours) for all visitors to the Log House Museum who are 12 years and older. This requirement is in compliance with King County’s mandate. Face coverings are still required in the Log House Museum for all visitors age 5 and older regardless of vaccination status.