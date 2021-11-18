West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: If you thought you heard gunshots last night …

November 18, 2021 4:16 pm
Police investigated possible gunfire in South Delridge last night, according to a report summary filed today. Officers were in the 8800 block of 17th SW around 8:45 pm Wednesday for a “civil standby” situation, as a man took his belongings and left an apartment. The report says he “walked to an alleyway, where he had presumably parked his vehicle. A few moments later, an officer heard a vehicle quickly accelerate out of the alley and then heard approximately six gunshots. Officers conducted a search for damage and shell casings, but nothing was found.”

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: If you thought you heard gunshots last night ..."

  • John Smith November 18, 2021 (5:58 pm)
    Probably a six shot revolver, so the casings were still in the cylinder.

  • mem November 18, 2021 (6:32 pm)
    I did hear those shots and thought it was coming from the alley. 3 quick shots followed shortly by one more. Hope everyone is ok.

