WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car-theft victim burglarized hours later

Last night we published Amy‘s report about someone stealing her car from outside an Alki business. Hours later, this happened:

Last night, I reported that my Audi A7 was stolen near Alki around 5-6 pm. It contained my registration with my address. At 4:30 am today, a white SUV (don’t know what kind this is yet) pulled up directly in front of my house, idling as this guy looked around my house. He then attempted to get in the front. No luck.

He went to the back door, threw a rock through a window, and entered the house.

He grabbed my purse with wallet from the kitchen, and then went into my teenage daughter’s bedroom. (Thankfully she was sleeping upstairs with me.)

He stole her computer and phone. He then left out the front door. I discovered this when I got up at 6 am. He is using my credit cards.

He has very distinctive tattoos on his face and neck. Thin, 5’10 to 6’ 1. He wore a Patriot jersey with 12 on the front, necklace, long offwhite coat, light pants.

It’s all on my nest cams. If you know who this is, please let me and/or the police know.