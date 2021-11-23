WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglar steals customized three-wheel hand-operated bike

The report and photos are from Tomba, who :

Our condo garage gate was broken into last night 11/23 at 3:00 am. ‘

Our security camera recorded the burglar checking out the gate at midnight, he arrived on a bike, returned at 3:00 am on foot with tools, broke into the gate, then cut the security cable on the Hand Trike and left at 3:15 am, riding the hand trike south on Harbor Ave.

This is a Top End Force Three Hand Trike, black with red lettering, customized for a young man that uses a wheelchair full time. This is not easily replaced. I would think this will be very hard for the burglar to sell.

Maybe someone in our West Seattle neighborhood has seen this burglar or this hand trike.