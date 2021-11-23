WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglar steals customized three-wheel hand-operated bike

The report and photos are from Tomba, who :
Our condo garage gate was broken into last night 11/23 at 3:00 am. ‘
Our security camera recorded the burglar checking out the gate at midnight, he arrived on a bike, returned at 3:00 am on foot with tools, broke into the gate, then cut the security cable on the Hand Trike and left at 3:15 am, riding the hand trike south on Harbor Ave.
This is a Top End Force Three Hand Trike, black with red lettering, customized for a young man that uses a wheelchair full time. This is not easily replaced. I would think this will be very hard for the burglar to sell.
Maybe someone in our West Seattle neighborhood has seen this burglar or this hand trike.
We’ve requested the report number. (Update: It’s 21-921955.) Meantime, if you find the trike, let us know and we’ll connect you.
