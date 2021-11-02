WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bike thief leaves another behind – again; catalytic-converter theft

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

BIKES STOLEN, ANOTHER DUMPED: Less than a week and a half ago, we published Margaret‘s report about losing a bicycle to a thief/thieves who left another behind. Now it’s happened again:

We had two more bikes stolen from our shed (Sunday) night, and again, another bike was discarded. We live on Andover between Admiral and Alaska Junctions. The blue Schwinn bike and black Diamondback bike were the ones that were taken. The orange bike was the one that was discarded. Please let us know if you are looking for an orange bike or if you see the ones we are missing.

CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT: Just in from Matt: “The catalytic converter was stolen off my car while it was parked in the parking lot of the YMCA on Snoqualmie yesterday, between 6 pm and 7 pm.”