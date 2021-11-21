WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Nine feathered neighbors – afloat, aloft, alighting

A Bufflehead coming in for a landing, photographed by James Tilley, starts this gallery of West Seattle bird photos shared by WSB readers, a periodic feature on football-game afternoons. Also seen in local waters, Harlequin Ducks, photographed by Michael Fischer:

Sharon Wada zoomed in on this Common Merganser snacking at Alki:

Two owl sightings:

Above is a Northern Saw-whet Owl that visited Jill Duffield‘s yard; below, @muddelicious tweeted us their photo of an owl (Barred?) just hanging out on a Delridge fence:

The ever-regal Bald Eagle is represented well in Mark Wangerin‘s photo:

In White Center, Samantha Burton photographed a Crow that neighbors have nicknamed “Beaky“:

That bird’s corvid cousins, Steller’s Jays, hang out – raucously – in Theresa Arbow-O’Connor‘s yard:

And we conclude with a daintier, speedier backyard bird, an Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed by Jerry Simmons:

Huge thanks as always to everyone who has shared their photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to send us pics unless it’s breaking news, in which case you can text 206-293-6302 – thank you!