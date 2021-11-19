WEST SEATTLE ART: Here’s what the new South Delridge installations are about

(SDOT photo)

Noticed the new art installations in South Delridge? It’s part of the RapidRide H Line project. It’s been almost four years since the announcement that artists had been chosen – and now the results are in place. From SDOT:

This month, the Office of Arts and Culture and the Wowhaus artist team worked with our crews to install some new public art at the intersections of Delridge Way SW at SW Henderson St and 18th Ave SW.

The artwork titled “Know How” was created by Wowhaus artist team Ene Osteraas-Constable and Scott Constable. The area will be restored with groundcover later this year.

In the development of the artwork, the artist team attended several community meetings, held impromptu focus-group meetings while riding the 120 Metro Bus, hosted a site walkthrough with elementary students from Roxbury Elementary School, and delved deep into the history of the area through resources at the Seattle Public Library and Museum of History and Industry. From this engagement work, the idea for the artwork Know How was developed.

This project is funded through SDOT’s 1% for Art funding.