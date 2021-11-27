VACCINATIONS: Appointments added for West Seattle kids’ clinic tomorrow, plus adult boosters available for walk-ups

Just got two updates on a vaccination clinic planned in West Seattle tomorrow (Sunday, November 28th), originally for 5-to-11-year-olds, with a special “disability-friendly” focus.

-Appointments are available for all 5-to-11-year-olds, 8:30 am-1:30 pm – go here.

-Walk-up adult boosters will be available those same hours, Pfizer or Moderna, 18+. Just show up.

The clinic will be at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) in High Point. The health-care provider is Pliable, which handles the regular Friday/Saturday clinics there too.