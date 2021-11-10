TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Welcome to Wednesday

6:03 AM: Good morning.

WEATHER

Calmer weather expected today, temps in the 50s.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

597th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. (Monthly update meeting at noon today.) Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: No new trouble reported over the weekend. Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed is working; 1st Ave. South Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

ROAD WORK

26th SW – Continuing southbound closure between Roxbury and Barton for RapidRide H Line prep work. Also, work at 26th/Roxbury. This flyer has details.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Regular Metro schedule, except for the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones, including 26th SW. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

For ferries and Water Taxi: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates. The Water Taxi continues on its modified schedule for this fall/winter (7 days but no weekend or off-peak shuttle buses). Note that the Water Taxi will NOT run on Thursday.

ALSO ON THURSDAY

No school. (Seattle Public Schools are out Friday as well.)

