TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Pre-time-change Friday

6:06 AM: Good morning.

WEATHER

Intermittently rainy forecast , high in the low-to-mid 50s.

FALL BACK

Repeating our reminder that Saturday night/Sunday morning, we “fall back” an hour – 2 am becomes 1 am.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

594th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: No new trouble reported Thursday. Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed is working again; 1st Ave. South Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

ROAD WORK

26th SW – Continuing southbound closure between Roxbury and Barton for RapidRide H Line prep work. Also, new work at 26th/Roxbury is starting. This flyer has full details.

15th SW: Thanks for the tips – it’s open again at Roxbury

Delridge Way – Trees for the medians are arriving; SDOT says planting is expected to happen later this month.

This weekend: SDOT says it has NO work of note planned.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Regular Metro schedule, except for the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones – on 26th and 15th SW in particular. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

For ferries and Water Taxi: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates. The Water Taxi continues on its modified schedule for this fall/winter (7 days but no weekend or off-peak shuttle buses).

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.