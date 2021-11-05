TRAFFIC ALERT: South Park Bridge access limited, as 14th Avenue S. remains closed for post-crash repair

We’ve been updating this in our morning traffic watch but we’re told the closure of 14th Avenue South in South Park, south of Cloverdale, is likely to last a few more hours, so we’re publishing this separate update. This all traces back to a truck crash after 7 am today. Here’s how SDOT explains the situation:

Due to a damaged utility pole, the Seattle Department of Transportation closed 14th Avenue S from S Cloverdale S to S Director St. to all members of the public in between SR-99 and South Park Bridge. The road is currently expected to remain closed until approximately 6 p.m. today and will be reopened once Seattle City Light crews verify that the area is safe to travel through. SDOT encourages travelers to find alternate routes if you are driving in and around the area. The South Park Bridge and the off-ramp from SR 99 to 14th Avenue S will be considered local access only.

While the South Park Bridge will be open to traffic, there will not be a direct access to SR 99. For travelers who are coming from South Park Bridge, SDOT encourages them to take Dallas Ave S to 12th Ave S and then to S Cloverdale to get access to SR 99. Travelers who usually exit 14th Avenue S from SR 99 will be asked to turn around and find an alternate route.