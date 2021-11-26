West Seattle, Washington

27 Saturday

46℉

Stocking stuffers that can change the world: Kiwanis Club of West Seattle auctioning local gift cards and more instead of serving pancakes

November 26, 2021 10:03 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | Kiwanis Club of West Seattle | West Seattle news

For a second year, the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle has had to skip flipping pancakes at a holiday-season breakfast benefit – so the service club hopes you’ll shop their online auction instead. Lots of gift cards donated by local businesses – food, fun, fitness, and more – plus potential presents, from art to electronics to jewelry. You can browse and bid by going here. The auction’s on through December 4th, which in non-pandemic times would be the day the club hosts that pancake breakfast. Instead, all you have to do is spend a little time with their online auction so they can keep helping kids, with projects from Key Clubs to Scouting to fighting childhood cancer.

Share This

No Replies to "Stocking stuffers that can change the world: Kiwanis Club of West Seattle auctioning local gift cards and more instead of serving pancakes"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.