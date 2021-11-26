Stocking stuffers that can change the world: Kiwanis Club of West Seattle auctioning local gift cards and more instead of serving pancakes

For a second year, the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle has had to skip flipping pancakes at a holiday-season breakfast benefit – so the service club hopes you’ll shop their online auction instead. Lots of gift cards donated by local businesses – food, fun, fitness, and more – plus potential presents, from art to electronics to jewelry. You can browse and bid by going here. The auction’s on through December 4th, which in non-pandemic times would be the day the club hosts that pancake breakfast. Instead, all you have to do is spend a little time with their online auction so they can keep helping kids, with projects from Key Clubs to Scouting to fighting childhood cancer.