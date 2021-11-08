STAY HEALTHY STREETS: Events on Wednesday for High Point, Alki Point feedback/updates

If you’re interested in the future of the closed-to-through-traffic Stay Healthy Streets in West Seattle, here are two more events of note:

HIGH POINT: One of Seattle’s first Stay Healthy Streets is also under consideration for permanent designation, so SDOT is coming to the area Wednesday afternoon for feedback:

We are evaluating options for the High Point Stay Healthy Street and need your feedback on ways to create a space that reflects your community values and needs. Visit with the High Point Stay Healthy Street team

Date: Wednesday, November 10

Time: 2 to 4 PM – Stop by any time!

Location: On the High Point Stay Healthy Street near the corner of 34th Ave SW and SW Myrtle Street. (map) Our High Point Stay Healthy Street team will be available to hear your input on this Stay Healthy Street and answer any questions you may have.

If you can’t stop by that afternoon, this webpage includes other ways you can offer feedback.

ALKI POINT: This is technically a Keep Moving Street but works the same way – closed to through traffic. SDOT has been seeking feedback on options for its future via a survey and will also brief the Pedestrian Advisory Board at that group’s monthly meeting, online at 6 pm Wednesday. The meeting includes a public-comment period. Participation information is on the agenda.