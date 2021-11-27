Small Business Saturday deals, Christmas Ship encores, and what else is happening in West Seattle today/tonight

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Welcome to Saturday! From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY!

As we often say, EVERY day should be Small Business Day – support your local independent businesses wherever and whenever you can. But for today, here are some of the extra events going on to draw you in:

Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) – Gift With Purchase while they last! Here’s everything you’ll find. Open 10 am-6 pm.

Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) – 10 years in business for Thunder Road Guitars!

Open today 10 am-5 pm, “15% off most guitars and amplifiers, 15% off all pedals and free local delivery (West Seattle).” Sale is online, too.

Fogue Gallery (4130 California SW; WSB sponsor): Family-friendly outdoor pop-up outdoor art market – Art Under $100, Art Sale 20%-60% Off, Crafts • Gifts • Prints •Cards • Jewelry. Complimentary hot cider and cookies. Ornament decorating. Noon-5 pm.

Wyatt’s Jewelers: “Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) in Westwood Village will be having a sale on their website from November 27th through November 29th. Enjoy 15% off when you spend $150+ and free shipping on orders over $200. Use code “JEWEL15” when you check out at wyattsjewelers.com.”

Emerald Water Anglers: Throughout November, Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) is “donating 5% of all our November sales to the Wild Steelhead Coalition in support of their advocacy work. Any purchase of $250 receives a free WSC hat. It’s a great time to get a little holiday shopping done and help a great cause while you are doing it. Because it’s now or never for wild steelhead.” (4502 42nd SW)

Mode Music Studios (3803 Delridge Way SW; WSB sponsor) – Through Monday night, save up to $70 with free registration plus 10 percent off private lessons and classes.

Seattle E-Bike: Sale! Seattle E-Bike (WSB sponsor) – 10% off all bikes in stock, 20% off all accessories in stock, and 25% all accessories with purchase of a bike! (4517 California SW)

Brocante Beach House: “Please stop by the Brocante Beach House today for Shop Small/Shop Local day! We are stocked with holiday items, vintage treasures, gifts and much more! Special store hours on 11/27 from 11-6! We will have refreshments, a raffle (one raffle ticket per customer per purchase) and lots of holiday spirit! Come join the fun down on Alki Beach!” (2622 Alki SW)

Seattle Yarn (5633 California SW) – Pop-ups!

Junction gift wrapping – 11 am – 2 pm, get what you buy in The Junction wrapped in The Junction, at Junction Windermere (4526 California SW).

Also happening:

ST. NICHOLAS FAIRE: Online bidding continues with fun themed gift packages available, all raising money for the West Seattle Food Bank in this virtual version of First Lutheran Church of West Seattle‘s annual fundraiser fair – go here to browse and bid.

KIWANIS ONLINE AUCTION: Help the service club help local kids by bidding on items including local gift cards. Browse and bid by going here.

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE ART MARKET AND HOLIDAY GIFT FAIR: Native artists and crafters are selling their creations at the Longhouse, 10 am-5 pm today and Sunday:

Parking: the Longhouse parking lot is reserved for elders and disabled. The adjacent north lot is reserved for vendors and customers. Additional parking at the SPU (Seattle Public Utilities) for customers is across the street. Parking attendants and crosswalk guides will be on hand to guide you. Enjoy soup and fry bread by Cecile Hansen.

Here’s our Day 1 coverage. (4705 West Marginal Way SW)

CHRISTMAS SHIP: The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship has two more West Seattle stops tonight: Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor) at 5:35 pm, Alki Beach Park (60th/Alki) at 8:35 pm. The Dickens Carolers will be on board to serenade those watching from land and sea. (Here’s our Night 1 coverage.)

POP-UP ART FAIR: Before the Christmas Ship’s arrival, browse and buy art, enjoy music, sip cocoa at Alki Bathhouse (60th SW/Alki SW) 4-8 pm – more here.

‘WE’VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE’: Tonight is the second night for the world-premiere two-person musical at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm, get tickets here.