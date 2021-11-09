SCHOOLS: Bicycling/walking education resumes with special delivery in West Seattle

After a 19-month pandemic break, a program teaching bicycling and walking safety to Seattle Public Schools students is getting up and running again, starting with a special delivery Tuesday morning in West Seattle. A Cascade Bicycle Club truck rolled up pulling a trailer with 31 bicycles for Louisa Boren STEM K-8 students to use over the next three weeks during PE class.

The program is called “Let’s Go” and has been offered to elementary students in Seattle Public Schools since 2015, with a pandemic break starting last year. The announcement of its resumption says that it teaches “physical fundamentals of helmet safety, balancing, steering, pedaling, and stopping, (and) the rules of safe and courteous riding along with skills to cross a street at intersections.” The city is paying Cascade $2 million over the next five years to bring the program to more than 20,000 students each year.