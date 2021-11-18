SCHOOL SUPPORT: ‘Direct drive’ to help Chief Sealth International High School students

Another local school is asking for community support. The Chief Sealth International High School PTSA Direct Drive is under way through Sunday (November 21st):

<

Funds will help support a variety of programs at Chief Sealth, including music, athletics, student activities, library supports, the Chief Sealth clothing bank, college prep services, and many other empowering services for our students and families.

For more details and to donate, please go to this link – Chief Sealth PTSA Direct Drive

Thank you for supporting the Chief Sealth Community!