Remembering Paul D. Wiese, 1964-2021

Family and friends are remembering Paul D. Wiese, and want the community to know of his passing:

We are deeply saddened to share that Paul David Wiese died on October 7, 2021.

He is preceded in death by our loving parents Ted and Doris and our other brothers Greg and Tom.

No public service will be held. Donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

Thank all of you for befriending and loving our Paul.

Please visit his Memory Page at klontzfuneralhome.com