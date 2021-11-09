Remembering Karen Hooper Daum, 1954-2021

Family and friends are remembering Karen Hooper Daum and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Karen Hooper Daum was born January 14, 1954 in Seattle and passed away in early October in her home on Camano Island. She is remembered by friends as smart, thoughtful, fun-loving, compassionate and friendly.

Karen was a 1972 graduate of West Seattle High School and attended Highline and South Seattle Community Colleges. In 1976 she began working for West Seattle Associates as a receptionist, typesetter, and provided administrative support for the Neighborhood Telephone Directories.

That same year Karen married the love of her life, Gary Daum, a talented artist and gentle soul with a great sense of humor. They were a perfect match.

In 1998 Karen and Gary moved to Camano Island, where she became Director of Tourism and Operations for the Camano Island Chamber of Commerce. She served on the 2% Joint Tourism Committee and collaborated on activities with the Camano Senior and Community Center. She assisted with many community events.

Karen and Gary loved spending time on their Lake Tyee property with their good friends and neighbors. She was heartbroken after Gary passed away on February 21st, 2021, a devastating loss after 44 years of marriage.

Preceded in death by her parents Eileen and Bill Hooper and her brother Marty Hooper, she is survived by her brother Rod Hooper, nieces Michelle Besagno and Kelly Burdette, nephew Justin Worthen, grandnephews Nik and Ben Turcinec, and grandnieces Dani and Hazel Rose Besagno. There will be no services.