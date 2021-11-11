Memorial and celebration next week for Patrick ‘Almy’ Almquist, 1959-2020

Family and friends will gather next week for two events to remember Patrick “Almy” Almquist, a year after his passing. They are sharing this remembrance with his community:

Patrick James Almquist (“Almy”)

Our fun-loving, big-hearted brother died suddenly of heart disease last year on November 16, 2020.

Patrick was living with his brother Steve at their West Seattle apartment at the time of his death at age 61.

Patrick, born August 10, 1959, was the youngest son of Dick and Delores Almquist, who were long-time residents of West Seattle. Pat attended Lafayette Elementary, Holy Rosary Grade School, and James Madison Middle School. Pat graduated from West Seattle High School in 1977.

Growing up, Pat played several sports, and could often be found with a basketball in his hand. Pat was a longtime member of Local 440 flaggers union. Injuries on the job and illness kept him from living a fully active life later in his adulthood. Pat was an avid sports fan, and he loved trivia. His witty sense of humor, amazing memory and story-telling were some of his greatest attributes.

Pat was also known as “St Patrick” in our family, as he lovingly donated his own bone marrow to his brother Michael for a life-saving transplant on St Patrick’s Day 1998.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Richard D. Almquist and Delores A. Almquist of Seattle. Pat is survived by his brother Michael Almquist (Sally), brother Stephen Almquist, sister Sheila Almquist of Santa Rosa, and favorite (and only) niece, Jianna (Jia).

Patrick was generous of spirit, with a hearty laugh and a joke to share. His family and friends meant the world to him. Patrick is dearly missed by many.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am Friday, November 19th, 2021, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in West Seattle, preceded by recitation of the Rosary at 9:00 am. A Celebration of Patrick’s life will take place the following day, Saturday, November 20th, 2021, at West Seattle Senior Center, from 2-5 PM. Please bring a memory, and any photos you would like to share. We kindly request that attendees wear a mask.