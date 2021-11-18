Longtime West Seattle Farmers’ Market vendor Mariposa Farm hit hard by flooding

(Photo from GoFundMe.com)

If you’re a regular West Seattle Farmers’ Market shopper, you know Mariposa Farm, a family-owned provider of fresh organic produce year-round. Last Sunday, they and other vendors had to deal with the revenue loss caused by the windstorm closure; then the next day, Mariposa Farm’s Whatcom County land was deluged by floodwaters. Multiple WSB readers have emailed to let us know that Mariposa is crowdfunding to try to recover; here’s the GoFundMe page, which has photos including the one above, as well as details of their losses. (Here’s an aerial look at flooding in Everson, where Mariposa Farm is located.)