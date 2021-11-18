West Seattle, Washington

19 Friday

Longtime West Seattle Farmers’ Market vendor Mariposa Farm hit hard by flooding

November 18, 2021 2:53 pm
4 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle Farmers' Market | West Seattle news

(Photo from GoFundMe.com)

If you’re a regular West Seattle Farmers’ Market shopper, you know Mariposa Farm, a family-owned provider of fresh organic produce year-round. Last Sunday, they and other vendors had to deal with the revenue loss caused by the windstorm closure; then the next day, Mariposa Farm’s Whatcom County land was deluged by floodwaters. Multiple WSB readers have emailed to let us know that Mariposa is crowdfunding to try to recover; here’s the GoFundMe page, which has photos including the one above, as well as details of their losses. (Here’s an aerial look at flooding in Everson, where Mariposa Farm is located.)

4 Replies to "Longtime West Seattle Farmers' Market vendor Mariposa Farm hit hard by flooding"

  flimflam November 18, 2021 (3:13 pm)
    Reply

    That is terrible, I wish them the best and hope they can move forward eventually.

  Courtney Smith November 18, 2021 (3:27 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for posting this! We love Liz and her family and hope they are able to recover. Just donated! 

  LyndaB November 18, 2021 (3:30 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for sharing the gofundme page.  Every little bit helps!

  KT November 18, 2021 (5:44 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for posting this!

