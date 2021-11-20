HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Food Bank at South Seattle College with turkeys and more

After an early rush, it’s also “no waiting” in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), where the West Seattle Food Bank is offering turkeys and other holiday staples to West Seattle families. We stopped by just before 11 and they had distributed almost 200 turkeys and food boxes so far, with another 300+ to go – just drive/ride into the lot, and volunteers will point out to the distribution stop.

WSFB’s development director Breanna Bushaw tells us the boxes include potatoes, onions, pears, carrots, celery, brussels sprouts, gravy mix, green beans, chicken broth, eggs, milk, and butter. If you can’t get there today (they’re expecting to be there until 2 but sooner’s better than later) but need holiday food, you can also visit the WSFB HQ at 35th and Morgan for a turkey before Thanksgiving – Monday: 10 am – 2 pm, Tuesday: 10 am – 2 pm, or Wednesday: 10 am -4 pm