HAPPENING NOW: The Hall at Fauntleroy’s free takeaway Thanksgiving dinners

Dating back more than 20 years, the family-run Hall at Fauntleroy has welcomed hundreds to an elegant sit-down Thanksgiving dinner – free. This year, though, is different. With the help of 50 volunteers, The Hall at Fauntleroy is feeding hundreds a takeout dinner – but otherwise “as traditional as you can get,” with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and other holiday classics (pumpkin lasagna is the vegetarian option). Donated socks are available too (but they’ve already handed out all the blankets they had).

They started curbside pickup (and limited deliveries) at 11 am and by noon had already served up 300 dinners, with 110+ left to go, They requested RSVPs but at this point can also serve people who just show up – while the food lasts (or 2 pm, whichever comes first).

The Hall at Fauntleroy is at the south end of the historic Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, 9131 California SW. They had hoped to serve a takeaway Thanksgiving last year but due to the state of the pandemic at the time, they had to cancel it altogether.

P.S. If you missed out on this, the West Seattle Eagles are serving a free sit-down holiday dinner to everyone who shows up – 2 to 5 pm at 4426 California SW.