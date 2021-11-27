HAPPENING NOW: Small Business Saturday shopping in West Seattle

Want to buy something truly small on Small Business Saturday?

Try that tiny Bluetooth-enabled device from Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor), Click! is open until 6 tonight, with a 30-percent-off rack, special holiday items, puzzles, art, jewelry, apparel, and their usual wide selection of housewares, including some new bowls you can use for salads, soups, etc.

Click! is one of those stores with a surprise around every corner.

Some shops have special guests for Small Business Saturday – among them, Seattle Yarn (5633 California SW, open today until 5 pm):

Lovely & Dapper Desserts, known for their “tin-can cakes,” is in the house at Seattle Yarn this afternoon, among other pop-ups. You’ll find tiny treasures there too:

See other Small Business Saturday spotlights in today’s preview list – and remember your local independent businesses have something for you all your long, not just this one day.