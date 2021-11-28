HAPPENING NOW: Last day for art sale at Fogue Gallery

Help the first weekend of holiday-shopping season finish strong for local independent businesses! Fogue Gallery (4130 California SW; WSB sponsor) is one place you can do that. This afternoon, their three-day art sale is wrapping up. As Fogue proprietor Patti Curtis puts it, “Looking for a unique and thoughtful gift? Consider handmade, local gifts made with love from small- businesses. Bring joy to an artist and the lucky recipient.”

The sale has moved inside the gallery because of the soggy, breezy weather, but the festive atmosphere and wide selection carry on.

Fogue’s open until 5 pm today.