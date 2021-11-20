West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: From bags to booties @ West Seattle holiday bazaar

November 20, 2021 1:53 pm
You still have a few hours to browse the holiday bazaar at the Alki Masonic Hall, continuing until 4 pm, with lots of gift possibilities. Some are fundraisers for community groups, such as the Southwest Seattle Business and Professional Women scholarship-fund tote bags:

Lots of handmade warm-and-fuzzies too:

We also saw booties, baskets, candles, even a creative combination of potholder/dishtowel. Or something to brighten this gray time of year:

Also baked goods and concessions. Enter the hall from the parking lot at 40th and Edmunds [map].

