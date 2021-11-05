HAPPENING NOW: Fauntleroy Fine Art & Holiday Gift Show, night 1

Love wildlife? Go see what Jen Vanderhoof has, at the Fauntleroy Fine Art and Holiday Gift Show, now in its first of three sessions this weekend. Her underwater seal photos are especially enchanting. Across from her booth, you’ll see Rance Curtis Holiman:

The vivid sunset painting was reminiscent of so many sunset drives westward on West Seattle’s water-facing hills. More local scenes are part of Tom Costantini‘s work:

Classic cars, too! Steps away, you’ll see Linda Zhao and her creations, including these cuddly bees:

They’re just a few of the more than one dozen artists from whom you can buy local to get your holiday shopping going – we also saw jewelry, cards, plants, textiles, garden art, more. Get in the holiday spirit with some music and decorations, in the Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) Fellowship Hall until 8 tonight, 10 am-4 pm Saturday, 11 am-2 pm Sunday. No admission fee.