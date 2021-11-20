HAPPENING NOW: Eastridge Church’s drive-through distribution of turkeys

Lighter turnout than years past in the early going at Eastridge Church‘s West Seattle distribution of turkeys and groceries, about to go into its second hour. Lots of volunteers on hand to help, though.

The church does this every year at its West Seattle and Issaquah campuses, and this year has more than 1,600 turkeys between the two.

All are welcome, no questions asked – the church is at 39th SW and SW Oregon, and vehicles can approach from NB 39th (off Fauntleroy Way).

10:19 AM: Just went through the area again. No line.