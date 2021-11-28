HANUKKAH: Community celebrations in West Seattle next weekend

Tonight is the first of eight nights of Hanukkah, the eight-night Jewish Festival of Lights. Two community celebrations are planned in West Seattle, both next Sunday (December 5th):

POP-UP HANUKKAH: West Seattle synagogue Kol HaNeshamah invites all to Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska) at 5 pm Sunday for this year’s Pop-Up Hanukkah party, with menorah lighting, music, and donuts.

HANDS-ON HANUKKAH: Stroum Jewish Community Center will be at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market 10 am-2 pm Sunday to “celebrate the holiday with arts and crafts and tasty treats.”

DONATION DRIVE: Through the end of Hanukkah, Kol Haneshamah “is gathering warm hats, gloves, socks and scarves for our West Seattle neighbors in need. Please deliver new or gently used items to KHN at 6115 SW Hinds Street through December 5th.”