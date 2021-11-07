FOLLOWUP: West Seattle High School’s trip to cross-country championships

On Friday we showed you the sendoff for West Seattle High School cross-country athletes who qualified for the state championships. Here’s how they did in the events held Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco. The boys – the first WSHS cross-country team ever to make it to state – placed 12th; team members are Elliott A., Asher M., Tao N., Ewan K., Dylan W., Elliott B., and Ethan K.. Two WSHS girls competed individually; the results list shows Anika P. finished 91st, Sylvie G. finished 95th in a field of nearly 200. Congratulations to them all!