Fauntleroy ferry terminal meeting, D-1 Community Network, more for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Lincoln Park photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Now that the low bridge has reopened, we’re moving on to a quick look at what’s up for today:

SOUTHWEST SEATTLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding continues. Details in our calendar listing.

QUESTIONS ABOUT RAPIDRIDE ROAD WORK? The King County project team working on the RapidRide H Line-related projects, such as 15th/Roxbury, 26th/Roxbury, 26th north of Roxbury, and White Center/Burien areas, has every-other-week online “office hours” if you have questions – just drop in between 4 pm and 5 pm – here’s how:

We hope you’ll join us to learn more about the project and to ask questions! These are informal events; we welcome you to come and go as you please. Meetings will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates: November 3, 2021

November 17, 2021 To join online, click the following link: Click here to join the meeting

To join by phone, call: 206-485-0017; Conference ID: 343 764 643#

FAUNTLEROY FERRY TERMINAL MEETING: The Community Advisory Group for the Fauntleroy ferry-terminal-replacement project has its third meeting tonight, online at 6 pm. This page has information on how to watch/listen.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: This coalition of community advocates/groups from around West Seattle and South Park has its monthly meeting online at 7 pm. Our calendar listing has information on watching/listening.