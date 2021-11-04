ELECTION 2021: Two Seattle Port Commission incumbents now losing

The newest results from Tuesday’s election are out. Nothing has changed in the Seattle city races – the gaps have narrowed a little but are still very wide. However, the Seattle Port Commission now has two incumbents losing. For Position 3, Hamdi Mohamed has taken the lead and is now two points ahead of incumbent Stephanie Bowman; for Position 4, Toshiko Grace Hasegawa‘s lead over incumbent Peter Steinbrueck has widened to three points. See the full list of updated results here. For King County, 43 percent of ballots have been received, 33 percent counted; for the city of Seattle, 54 percent of ballots have been received, 41 percent counted.