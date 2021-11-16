East Marginal Way project fully funded with new federal grant, city says

The long-in-the-works East Marginal Way South Corridor Improvement Project is finally fully funded. It’s not in West Seattle, but it’s on a transportation corridor for many traveling between here and the downtown waterfront, in modes from bicycling to trucking. Federal and city officials announced today that the project has received a $20 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) program. SDOT says this will enable it to start construction “at the end of 2022,” with completion “estimated for 2025.” The city’s announcement continues:

The grant funding will enable SDOT to do both the safety improvements and the road reconstruction at the same time. This means that there will be fewer disruptions to freight traffic during construction.

Currently, East Marginal Way S faces three primary transportation challenges along the corridor: 1) safety, 2) mobility and increasing demand, and 3) deterioration of pavement. The RAISE grant will now help improve operational and safety deficiencies by widening and strengthening the road to accommodate larger and heavier truck traffic, provide access to freight terminals at the Port of Seattle for the trucks that use the corridor each day, and helping to reduce congestion with improved traffic signals.

Below are some of the improvements in the East Marginal Way S Corridor Improvement project:

-Reconstructing the East Marginal Way S roadway and upgrading the route to Heavy Haul Network standards along a 1.1-mile segment from a point south of S Massachusetts St to S Spokane St to enhance efficient freight flow.

-Constructing a 2-way protected bike lane along a 1.4-mile segment between S Atlantic St and S Spokane St to increase visibility, protect the approximately 1,000 people who ride bikes on this corridor each day, and work toward our Vision Zero goal of ending traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

-Rebuilding the sidewalk on the west side of East Marginal Way S adjacent to the roadway reconstruction to provide a safe, accessible route for people walking.

-Constructing new traffic signals that will work dynamically together to enhance safety and improve traffic flow at several of the City’s busiest freight intersections.