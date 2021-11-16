West Seattle, Washington

17 Wednesday

47℉

East Marginal Way project fully funded with new federal grant, city says

November 16, 2021 7:56 pm
|      15 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

The long-in-the-works East Marginal Way South Corridor Improvement Project is finally fully funded. It’s not in West Seattle, but it’s on a transportation corridor for many traveling between here and the downtown waterfront, in modes from bicycling to trucking. Federal and city officials announced today that the project has received a $20 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) program. SDOT says this will enable it to start construction “at the end of 2022,” with completion “estimated for 2025.” The city’s announcement continues:

The grant funding will enable SDOT to do both the safety improvements and the road reconstruction at the same time. This means that there will be fewer disruptions to freight traffic during construction.

Currently, East Marginal Way S faces three primary transportation challenges along the corridor: 1) safety, 2) mobility and increasing demand, and 3) deterioration of pavement. The RAISE grant will now help improve operational and safety deficiencies by widening and strengthening the road to accommodate larger and heavier truck traffic, provide access to freight terminals at the Port of Seattle for the trucks that use the corridor each day, and helping to reduce congestion with improved traffic signals.

Below are some of the improvements in the East Marginal Way S Corridor Improvement project:

-Reconstructing the East Marginal Way S roadway and upgrading the route to Heavy Haul Network standards along a 1.1-mile segment from a point south of S Massachusetts St to S Spokane St to enhance efficient freight flow.

-Constructing a 2-way protected bike lane along a 1.4-mile segment between S Atlantic St and S Spokane St to increase visibility, protect the approximately 1,000 people who ride bikes on this corridor each day, and work toward our Vision Zero goal of ending traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

-Rebuilding the sidewalk on the west side of East Marginal Way S adjacent to the roadway reconstruction to provide a safe, accessible route for people walking.

-Constructing new traffic signals that will work dynamically together to enhance safety and improve traffic flow at several of the City’s busiest freight intersections.

For more details on what’s planned, see this fact sheet. The city says the project funding also includes $7 million from the Levy to Move Seattle as well as from the port and state. Total estimated cost will be $43 million, according to page 19 of this document used in the application for the just-announced federal grant.

Share This

15 Replies to "East Marginal Way project fully funded with new federal grant, city says"

  • Transit curmudgeon November 16, 2021 (8:29 pm)
    Reply

    This is all great! But…(Pre-ducking the stones thrown by the cyclists) Do we really need more money spent on bicycle lanes? It’s a fantastic hobby and I love you all for your fitness regimes. But if you’re truly concerned with car traffic and its horrible consequences, why not just take the bus? You think it’s too slow or doesn’t meet your specific needs? Let’s pay for that to happen instead of more bike lanes for people who can afford expensive bikes + gear to get from WS to downtown. 

    • Neighbor November 16, 2021 (10:09 pm)
      Reply

      I can ride my bike from my house on Beach Drive to my office in South Lake Union in about 40 minutes.  On the bus that’s three transfers and an hour plus, if the bus shows up.  On my bike I don’t use a seat on a bus or a space in a lane in my car at peak hours.  Bus and rail transit is not a complete solution.  We need multi-modal transportation.  A bike lane allows cyclists to get out of their cars and free space for drivers *and* transit.Your narrow minded viewpoint is destructive and regressive.  Please open your mind to the possibilities and the nuance of the real world.

    • bill November 16, 2021 (11:23 pm)
      Reply

      I’ll grant an expensive bike can cost more than a used car, but its operating costs are nil compared to a car. You don’t need an expensive bike to commute, and most cycling commuters are on frugal bikes (unfortunately in part because bike theft is not vigorously punished). Bikes don’t get stuck in traffic. I can dependably arrive on time anywhere in the city on a bike. The bike portion of this project costs peanuts compared to rebuilding and expanding roads for busses.

    • Jeepney November 17, 2021 (5:13 am)
      Reply

      Even though I am an avid cyclist and am the first one to complain when tax dollars are wasted on useless bike lanes, this improvement to East Marginal is sorely needed.  I rode on that stretch in August and it was brutal, very rough for cyclists and pedestrians alike.  There is literally no safe area on the west side of the street, and the sidewalk on the east side is crumbling and overrun with weeds.As long as the new bike lanes do not replace existing traffic lanes, this will be a great improvement.

    • Jort November 17, 2021 (7:12 am)
      Reply

      Are you seriously comparing the costs of owning and operating a car to those of a bicycle and saying that the bicycle is somehow an elitist choice?! Do you have any idea how expensive owning an automobile is?! Furthermore, the bike lane is the least expensive part of this project, which is primarily designed to facilitate easier heavy freight movement through the area. It’s much like the Lander Street Bridge rebuild, which also used “Move” Seattle levy money, but is a project that primarily benefits cars with a crappy shared sidewalk/bike lane tacked on to one side of it make it eligible for additional funding. This is what we call the “SDOT Special,” like the Delridge Road Repaving Project that primarily benefits cars. Lastly, if you think people are riding bikes to downtown primarily because they are “hobbyists” who are doing “fitness regimes” (????????) you need to talk to some actual people cycling. Actual cyclists — not the imaginary caricature you’ve built up in your head. How can one comment get so much wrong?

    • bikerep November 17, 2021 (7:32 am)
      Reply

      very narrow minded view. pretty easy and quick bicycle ride for many from west seattle island to downtown on a bicycle, and one many many more would get out and do if it were safer and easier. Doing something here to protect cyclists along Marginal would really help this.  And to mention a very good benefit for ones health, (physical and mental) a lot less cost, oh and helping traffic congestion for those when we do need to drive. Get out and ride a bike and maybe use one to go get groceries some day or have a sandwich or even pedal to and from work.. trust me, you’ll probably be SMILING a bit more! 

    • JVP November 17, 2021 (9:16 am)
      Reply

      With ebikes becoming ever more common, the timing on your comment is out of phase. Tons of “regular” people can now ride bikes, and the ebikes remove hills and sweat as barriers. And yah, this project is mostly upgrading the crumbling road to heavy freight standards.

    • Another One November 17, 2021 (11:31 am)
      Reply

      Most cyclists are not expensive hobbyists, most are low-income people trying to get to their jobs. https://kinder.rice.edu/2015/10/20/memo-to-cities-most-cyclists-arent-urban-hipsters

  • Flivver November 16, 2021 (8:57 pm)
    Reply

    Will be a great and needed upgrade.  Let’s hope SDOT is up to the task of actually producing real results. And no, i’m not holding my breath.

  • cheeseWS777 November 16, 2021 (8:57 pm)
    Reply

    This road desperately needed this, then again, 80% of these roads need the same treatment

  • Don Brubeck November 16, 2021 (9:26 pm)
    Reply

    Yay!  Much needed for traffic safety, jobs, resiliency, and that supply chain we are hearing so much about this year. Success with this grant is due to lots of stakeholders pulling together over many years, including the Port of Seattle, industries, shipping companies, bike advocates, BNSF and the City.

  • mark November 16, 2021 (9:43 pm)
    Reply

    will this also put the utilities underground? car-pole collisions have shut down traffic several times recently.

  • on_board November 16, 2021 (10:44 pm)
    Reply

    Finally some good news. Unfortunately these things take literally decades to happen. Thinking today about Lance David and his family. He would likely still be here today were it not for negligent street design such as East Marginal Way. WSB covered this well back in 2013.https://westseattleblog.com/2013/05/followup-bicyclist-identified-as-lance-david-crash-resurfaces-safety-concerns/

  • bolo November 17, 2021 (12:54 am)
    Reply

    I’ll be happy if they can simply repave correctly to circumvent the unavoidable large persistent standing large puddles of water, and get the (nearly) all the streetlights on that stretch to function.

    About the sidewalk: I never could figure out why they spent all that money and effort for a nice sidewalk (it’s not even that old) and put the fire hydrants and trees right in the middle of it! Right in the middle of the sidewalk. What were they thinking?

    About the cars vs. bikes somebody brought up earlier:
    Yep since the bridge closure I have been biking for well over 90% of my transportation needs, into town and cross-town. Rain or shine, cold or hot. Am I helping our environment? Am I freeing up more space for you in your car or SUV? (You can thank me.)(And I will thank you for giving me a wide berth when you pass me.) The bus schedule does not align with my schedule.

    Yes I know most cannot or will not make the sacrifice. But with better infrastructure, more will.

    P.S. Not a big fan of the 2-way protected bike lane. It’s dangerous for the cyclist riding it in the counterintuitive direction. Motorists do not look in the “wrong” direction when planning to cross it at intersections or driveway cuts. Evidently SDOT overlooks this problem.

    • bill November 17, 2021 (7:52 am)
      Reply

      I too dislike two-way bike lanes in the road “protected” only by plastic wands. However, this project should be different. In the draft plans I saw one or two years ago the bike path is fully separated from the road by a  berm. The depiction in the fact sheet appears to show jersey barriers, which is still better than plastic poles although it places bikes closer to noisy trucks. We’ll see what actually makes it through design when detailed plans are published.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.