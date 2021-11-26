Duwamish Longhouse gift fair, Christmas Ship’s return, shopping, music, theater, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Spanning the entire holiday season in two inflatables – photo tweeted by Claire)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

ST. NICHOLAS FAIRE: Online bidding continues with fun themed gift packages available, all raising money for the West Seattle Food Bank in this virtual version of First Lutheran Church of West Seattle‘s annual fundraiser fair – go here to browse and bid.

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE ART MARKET AND HOLIDAY GIFT FAIR: Shop Native artists and crafters are selling their creations at the Longhouse, 10 am-5 pm daily through Sunday:

Parking: the Longhouse parking lot is reserved for elders and disabled. The adjacent north lot is reserved for vendors and customers. Additional parking at the SPU (Seattle Public Utilities) for customers is across the street. Parking attendants and crosswalk guides will be on hand to guide you. Enjoy soup and fry bread by Cecile Hansen.

(4705 West Marginal Way SW)

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS ANNIVERSARY SALE: 10 years in business for Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor)! Open today 10 am-5 pm, “15% off most guitars and amplifiers, 15% off all pedals and free local delivery (West Seattle).” Sale is online, too.

HOLY ROSARY TREE LOT: This year’s Holy Rosary Tree Lot, north of the school, opens today:

The lot, located on the Holy Rosary School playground, will open Friday, November 26 and remain open through December 18. The lot will offer Noble, Douglas and Fraser firs ranging in height from 2-10’. Specialty heights, up to 11′, may be requested. Holiday greenery is also for sale. Circle and cross wreaths, garland sold by the foot and Seattle Lutheran poinsettias will be available for pre-order or to purchase at the lot. Multiple purchase options will be available:

1. Shop the lot, masks required

2. Pre-purchase on the school web site

3. Delivery available for an additional $25 fee, as a fundraiser for the 8th grade class. In addition to proceeds benefiting Holy Rosary School and Seattle Lutheran (poinsettias only), two local charities will also receive a portion of the proceeds: Salvation Army Hickman House and West Seattle Food Bank & Clothesline. Let’s work together as a community and fill the shelves at the West Seattle Food Bank. Bring 5 Cans of Food, Receive $5 Off Your Purchase! Lot hours, directions and additional information may be found

at holyrosaryws.org/give/tree-lot.

Open until 9 pm tonight.

FOGUE GALLERY POP-UP: Family-friendly outdoor pop-up at Fogue Gallery (WSB sponsor):

Looking for a unique and thoughtful gift? Consider handmade, local, gifts made with love from small- businesses. Bring joy to an artist and the lucky recipient.

Art Under $100,

Art Sale 20%-60% Off

Crafts • Gifts • Prints •Cards • Jewelry

Complimentary hot cider and cookies

Ornament decorating

Noon-5 pm. (4130 California SW)

OTHER SHOPPING SPOTLIGHTS … for today and beyond are in our Holiday Guide.

CHRISTMAS SHIP: The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship will make three West Seattle stops on its first two nights of the season, starting with one tonight: Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW), 5:35 pm. The Dickens Carolers will be on board to serenade those watching from land and sea.

CASEY MACGILL: 7 pm tonight, streamed show presented by Kenyon Hall becomes available – info here.

‘WE’VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE’: Tonight is the official opening night for the world-premiere two-person musical at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm, get tickets here.