CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Still seeking suspect in post-car-theft burglary

November 10, 2021 2:22 pm
Last weekend, we published Amy‘s reports about a car theft followed by a burglary while she and her daughter were asleep in their home. On Sunday, we added her update that a reader tip helped police find the suspect’s car – but not him. Still looking, she says, and wanted to re-enlist the community’s help:

The perpetrator in the home invasion in North Admiral from this past weekend is still at large. We need your help tracking him down. There is a warrant out for his arrest.

Progress so far: The police identified a second vehicle belonging to him, and my daughter’s laptop was in it. He/they tried to reset it so it’s a bit screwed up but we are working on it.

Between his 2 cars, there were several stolen items including more electronics and jewelry. The police have not been able to get a judge to sign a search warrant for his apartment yet.

The case was assigned to the Major Crimes unit yesterday.

If you see him, please let SPD know. It was a community tip that got him identified … let’s help get him where he belongs.

The case # to reference is 21-294795

2 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Still seeking suspect in post-car-theft burglary"

  • Sillygoose November 10, 2021 (2:44 pm)
    The police have not been able to get a judge to sign a search warrant for his apartment yet. Why not?  What is wrong with this judicial system?  Is it one particular judge or none can be bothered?

  • curious November 10, 2021 (2:49 pm)
    I wonder what’s taking the judge so long.  I have a pen they can borrow if that helps?Joking aside, I’m sure there’s a fantastic Seattle-esque explanation.

