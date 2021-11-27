COUNTDOWN: 1 week until West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting

Among the West Seattle holiday traditions returning this year after pandemic hiatus, The Junction’s having a tree lighting again this year. In case you haven’t already seen this in our Holiday Guide or on The Junction’s website, we’re publishing a reminder now that it’s just one week away. One block of SW Alaska will be closed between California and 42nd for a Night Market with local vendors and Santa Claus, 4-7 pm Saturday, December 4th, plus entertainment onstage in Junction Plaza Park, culminating in the tree lighting at 6 pm, emceed by “Elvis”! (WSB is media sponsor for Hometown Holidays. See you there!)