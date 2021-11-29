CORONAVIRUS: Skipping one round of weekly updates

In case you noticed/wondered – we’re skipping this round of weekly pandemic updates because the long holiday weekend broke the data flow. Usually we’d publish countywide and local stats on Sunday nights, but last night the King County dashboards only had been updated through last Wednesday; on Mondays, we usually publish local breakouts from the Seattle Public Schools dashboard, but that too has less data than usual, since all schools were out Thursday-Friday (and elementary grades were without classes all week because of family conferences). We’ll get back on track next Sunday/Monday.