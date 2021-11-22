CORONAVIRUS: More new cases in Seattle Public Schools this week than last

This week’s report about COVID-19 cases at Seattle Public Schools shows more new cases than the previous week, 70 newly reported among the district’s 90+. schools, up from 45 new cases in last Monday’s update. Here are the school-by-school breakouts for our area, cumulative school-year totals plus the changes from a week earlier:
Denny International Middle School – 21, up 1
Chief Sealth International High School – 20, unchanged
Highland Park Elementary – 13, up 2
Roxhill Elementary – 12, unchanged
Arbor Heights Elementary – 11, up 3
Madison Middle School – 11, up 1
Genesee Hill Elementary – 11, unchanged
Gatewood Elementary – 9, unchanged
Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 8, up 2
West Seattle Elementary – 8, unchanged
Lafayette Elementary – 8, unchanged
Concord International (Elementary) – 7, up 1
Pathfinder K-8 – 4, up 1
Alki Elementary – 4, up 1
Sanislo Elementary – 4, unchanged
West Seattle High School – 4, unchanged
Fairmount Park Elementary – 3, unchanged
BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 1, unchanged
