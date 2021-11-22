CORONAVIRUS: More new cases in Seattle Public Schools this week than last

This week’s report about COVID-19 cases at Seattle Public Schools shows more new cases than the previous week, 70 newly reported among the district’s 90+. schools, up from 45 new cases in last Monday’s update. Here are the school-by-school breakouts for our area, cumulative school-year totals plus the changes from a week earlier:

Denny International Middle School – 21, up 1

Chief Sealth International High School – 20, unchanged

Highland Park Elementary – 13, up 2

Roxhill Elementary – 12, unchanged

Arbor Heights Elementary – 11, up 3

Madison Middle School – 11, up 1

Genesee Hill Elementary – 11, unchanged

Gatewood Elementary – 9, unchanged

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 8, up 2

West Seattle Elementary – 8, unchanged

Lafayette Elementary – 8, unchanged

Concord International (Elementary) – 7, up 1

Pathfinder K-8 – 4, up 1

Alki Elementary – 4, up 1

Sanislo Elementary – 4, unchanged

West Seattle High School – 4, unchanged

Fairmount Park Elementary – 3, unchanged

BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 1, unchanged