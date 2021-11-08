CORONAVIRUS: 59 more cases in weekly Seattle Public Schools update, fewer than a week earlier

This week’s update of COVID-19 cases in Seattle Public Schools shows fewer new cases than a week earlier – 59 newly reported cases among the district’s 90+. schools, down from 65 new cases in last week’s update. Here are the school-by-school breakouts for our area, with the changes compared to what was on the dashboard last week – as always, the totals are cumulative for the entire school year so far:
Denny International Middle School – 19, unchanged
Chief Sealth International High School – 19, unchanged
Roxhill Elementary – 12, up 1
Genesee Hill Elementary – 11, up 1
Highland Park Elementary – 11, up 1
Madison Middle School – 10, up 1
West Seattle Elementary – 8, up 3
Arbor Heights Elementary – 8, unchanged
Lafayette Elementary – 8, unchanged
Gatewood Elementary – 6, unchanged
Concord International (Elementary) – 6, unchanged
Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 5, up 2
Sanislo Elementary – 4, up 1
West Seattle High School – 4, unchanged
Fairmount Park Elementary – 3, unchanged
Pathfinder K-8 – 3, unchanged
Alki Elementary – 2, unchanged
BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 1, unchanged
In discussion following last week’s report, a commenter reported that four cases attributed to the IN/Tandem program elsewhere on the dashboard were from the program’s location at the old Roxhill Elementary site. This week, one more case is attributed to that program, but we don’t know whether that case also has a local link. Meantime, now that vaccination is authorized for children 5-11, the district is offering clinics – dates, times, locations, and registration links are all here.
| 0 COMMENTS