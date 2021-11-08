CORONAVIRUS: 59 more cases in weekly Seattle Public Schools update, fewer than a week earlier

This week’s update of COVID-19 cases in Seattle Public Schools shows fewer new cases than a week earlier – 59 newly reported cases among the district’s 90+. schools, down from 65 new cases in last week’s update. Here are the school-by-school breakouts for our area, with the changes compared to what was on the dashboard last week – as always, the totals are cumulative for the entire school year so far:

Denny International Middle School – 19, unchanged

Chief Sealth International High School – 19, unchanged

Roxhill Elementary – 12, up 1

Genesee Hill Elementary – 11, up 1

Highland Park Elementary – 11, up 1

Madison Middle School – 10, up 1

West Seattle Elementary – 8, up 3

Arbor Heights Elementary – 8, unchanged

Lafayette Elementary – 8, unchanged

Gatewood Elementary – 6, unchanged

Concord International (Elementary) – 6, unchanged

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 5, up 2

Sanislo Elementary – 4, up 1

West Seattle High School – 4, unchanged

Fairmount Park Elementary – 3, unchanged

Pathfinder K-8 – 3, unchanged

Alki Elementary – 2, unchanged

BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 1, unchanged

In discussion following last week’s report, a commenter reported that four cases attributed to the IN/Tandem program elsewhere on the dashboard were from the program’s location at the old Roxhill Elementary site. This week, one more case is attributed to that program, but we don’t know whether that case also has a local link. Meantime, now that vaccination is authorized for children 5-11, the district is offering clinics – dates, times, locations, and registration links are all here.